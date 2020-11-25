CommonHealth
How On-Campus Testing Has Worked For New England Colleges05:33Play
Many New England college students are heading home for Thanksgiving and plan to finish out the semester remotely. More than 100 colleges have partnered with the Broad Institute in Cambridge to test students once or twice a week.
WBUR's health reporter Carey Goldberg discussed the testing with Bob Oakes on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on November 25, 2020.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.
