Mass. Hospitals Grapple With Increase in Hospitalizations Amid 2nd Surge
Hospitals across the state are caring for more patients as coronavirus cases in Massachusetts surge again.
More than 1,400 people are hospitalized, and almost 300 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs.
Dr. Michael Gustafson, the president of UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on December 7, 2020.
