Boston Doctor Explains Mixed Emotions That Hit Health Workers Who Got COVID Vaccines
Doctors and other front line health care workers have begun receiving their first shots of the first coronavirus vaccine.
The experience has led to mixed emotions for many providers torn between hope for the vaccine, as well as grief for the lives lost during the pandemic.
Dr. Joshua Baroca, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center and assistant professor of medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine, wrote about his experience for WBUR and joined Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on December 18, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
