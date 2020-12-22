Mass. Long-Term Care Facilities Prepare For Coronavirus Vaccines After Months Of Isolation And Loss

Anticipation. That’s what retired biology teacher Janet Brady feels about the coronavirus vaccinations expected to begin at Massachusetts long-term care facilities next week. And she says many of her neighbors at the Orchard Cove assisted living residence in Canton feel the same. "We’ve all been waiting for it — sort of breathlessly," she says. For Brady, the vaccine will mean liberation from months of isolation. And she hopes it will let her spend much more and better time with her husband, Tom. He has dementia and no longer speaks, so touch is especially important. "I just want to be able to hold my husband’s hand," she says. "That’s something that I need to be able to do. And I’m hoping the vaccine will allow that to happen." If all goes well, the vaccine rollout will allow that to happen, and fairly soon: The plan is for tens of thousands of doses of Pfizer's vaccine to be given to staff and residents at Massachusetts long-term care facilities starting next Monday through the end of February.

We can’t just call up the vaccine supply store and say, ‘Hey, we would like a thousand doses.' Dr. Helen Chen, chief medical officer, Hebrew Senior Life

The need for protection against the virus in long-term care is especially great. Statewide, roughly one in every seven nursing home residents died this year of COVID-19. And despite improved defenses, dozens of new cases are still reported every day. The vaccines for those in long-term care will be administered by two giant pharmacy chains: CVS and Walgreens. CVS expects to inoculate residents in about 2,000 facilities statewide, for a total of roughly 173,000 patients. Worcester CVS pharmacy manager Vicki Saengkheune will be with one of the traveling teams that parachute in with the vaccines; she’s giving up her days off in the coming weeks to do that on top of her full-time pharmacy job. "But I'm really happy to do it," she says. "I actually have two small kids at home, and usually my days off are hanging out with them. So I think they're going to understand why Mommy is out for the next few weeks."

Ensuring that everyone gets vaccinated -- I think that is going to be the biggest challenge. CVS pharmacy manager Vicki Saengkheune