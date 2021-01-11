Why Some Scientists See 'Unlimited' Possibility In Technology Behind COVID-19 Vaccines

One of Moderna co-founder Derrick Rossi’s favorite things to say is that there are three keys to life on Earth. “DNA makes mRNA makes protein makes life,” he says. The experimental technology behind Moderna and Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines harnesses the power of one of those keys – messenger RNA, or mRNA. These vaccines are the first medical products to use mRNA in this way, but they certainly won’t be the last. A COVID-19 vaccine is just one of the near-infinite possibilities the technology offers, Rossi says. Being able to control mRNA would allow scientists to manipulate life in astonishing new ways. It could open the door to new treatments for diseases like cystic fibrosis, cancer and HIV. Now, bolstered by the apparent success of the COVID-19 vaccine, Rossi says those other applications may soon come to fruition. "Within 10 years time, we'll see probably dozens of mRNA therapeutics. In maybe 15 years time, we'll see maybe 50 or 60 mRNA therapeutics," he says. Before Rossi co-founded Moderna, he was a biologist at Harvard tinkering with mRNA. DNA is often described as the building block of life, but DNA is essentially a database of information cells need to create proteins. RNA is the molecule that actually does the work of creating those proteins.

For years, Rossi and other scientists tried designing strands of mRNA that would force cells to make specific proteins. But long before this technique would create the world’s highest profile vaccines, they failed. “It totally didn’t work, ” Rossi says. “So, what it looked like to the cell was the mRNA was a virus. And the cell, like a good soldier, would elicit a very robust antiviral response.” Every time Rossi tried to insert the mRNA, the cell would either destroy the molecule or kill itself – not at all what he wanted. He felt like he'd hit a wall. The solution came from another part of the cell – and two scientists at the University of Pennsylvania discovered it. Katalin Karikó, then a junior scientist at UPenn and now a senior vice president at BioNTech, another company that has developed a COVID-19 vaccine, was trying to do the same thing that Rossi was – and coming up empty, too. But a colleague at UPenn, Dr. Drew Weissman suggested Karikó try using modified chemical letters in her mRNA code. “By modifying the RNA, it cloaks the RNA. It’s like giving it a fake passport,” says Timothy Springer, an immunologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. “And it worked brilliantly.”

The modified chemical letters disguised the mRNA, making it appear more or less innocent to the cell. When Rossi read about Karikó and Weissman’s work, he immediately started incorporating their technique into his own research . In one experiment, he directed cells to create proteins called Yamanaka factors that converted mature cells into stem cells. In another, he injected mice with mRNA encoded for the protein that makes fireflies light up. “And then you know, an hour later, we put the mice into this machine, and we could see this glowing spot,” Rossi says. The experiments were working, and now Rossi knew how to control one of the three most fundamental keys to life. He took the new data to Springer, also an accomplished entrepreneur, and asked him to help start a company based on the new technology. Springer jumped onboard, becoming the company’s first investor. They called it Moderna – short for modified and RNA. Both still own stock in the company. “The possibilities were unlimited,” Springer says. “You know, the RNA can encode for anything. They could be encoding secreted protein or an enzyme in the cell or a vaccine unit, you know, to protect against SARS-CoV-2.” Over the last decade, Moderna and other companies like BioNTech have been studying modified mRNA technology as a way to develop treatments for a wide variety of diseases including heart failure and chikungunya virus. Other researchers have found ways to use modified mRNA to make advances in anti-aging research.

“The technology provides a nimble platform that you can switch things up quickly.” Dr. Cathy Wu, Dana Farber Cancer Institute