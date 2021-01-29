CommonHealth
Lynn is a coronavirus hot spot. Roughly one in every six residents has tested positive. And yet, as the state launches vaccinations for seniors 75 and older at the start of next week, Lynn Community Health Center has only enough doses to cover appointments on Monday and Tuesday.
Dr. Elizabeth Quinn fumes when she thinks about her frail, older patients who will have to wait while nearby hospitals continue vaccinating young, back office employees.
"Knowing that there is vaccine in our community that could be helping to protect these extremely vulnerable patients but is being used not in that most strategic way is infuriating," Quinn says. "And it’s demoralizing, as a physician."
Demoralizing because Quinn and other clinicians have worked hard to help their sickest patients to this moment and persuade them to get vaccinated. Health centers are working flat out to set up vaccination sites at local social halls, churches and schools.
"All of that is ready to go," says Elizabeth Hale, clinical services chief at Lowell Community Health Center, "once we have vaccine."
Community health centers are supposed to be key partners in the state’s effort to vaccinate residents of cities and towns with the highest coronavirus infection rates. But as phase two begins, some community health centers aren't sure they can be players. They have little, if any, vaccine.
Hale says her facility doesn’t have any. On Friday night, some community health centers heard they’ll get an order of Moderna vaccines next week, but not Lowell.
Lowell Hospital will offer vaccines to some of the health center's patients, says Hale. But the health center is a unique, trusted provider for many hard to reach, chronically ill patients. Hale says it's not clear when the center can become a vaccine pipeline for many of Lowell’s most at risk residents.
"It’s not happening right now," says Hale.
This is just the latest setback in the state’s bumpy vaccine roll-out. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the director for emergency preparedness at Mass General Brigham, says he understands the frustrations that health center clinicians are feeling.
Biddinger says his hospital network sent more than 3,000 doses of Moderna back to the state over the past week.
"I think we’re all a little bit hamstrung by the lack of vaccine and the lack of predictability."Sue Joss, CEO at the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center
"I don’t know where it is right now, but we’ve been working with the state’s vaccination program so that they were able to have more access to Moderna for others," he says.
Governor Baker’s office has not responded to questions about whether the state is redistributing Moderna doses from other hospitals — and to whom. But decisions about where to send limited vaccine doses may get even more heated as more people become eligible.
Biddinger, who chairs the state’s vaccine advisory group, says there’s an agreement in the works where hospitals with the deep freezers needed for Pfizer’s vaccine could loan space to community health centers, allowing them to inject the Pfizer vaccine as well.
"A big piece of this problem is that health centers, we weren’t really set up for Pfizer," says Sue Joss, the CEO at the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center.
But if it becomes available, Joss says she’s found a way to store it. Joss has a side agreement with Brewster Ambulance for space in its ultra cold freezer. She discusses problems and work-arounds a couple of times a week with the city and Brockton hospitals.
"We’re working as best we can on a coordinated plan and coordinated management of this." Joss says. "I think we’re all a little bit hamstrung by the lack of vaccine and the lack of predictability."
But Joss has no lack of commitment to getting patients vaccinated. About 20% of Brockton residents are health center patients. Joss says Brockton has just finished renovations on a local venue, the Shaw's Center, with lots of space for vaccinating patients when the supply comes in.
This segment aired on January 30, 2021.
