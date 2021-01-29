Lynn is a coronavirus hot spot. Roughly one in every six residents has tested positive. And yet, as the state launches vaccinations for seniors 75 and older at the start of next week, Lynn Community Health Center has only enough doses to cover appointments on Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Quinn fumes when she thinks about her frail, older patients who will have to wait while nearby hospitals continue vaccinating young, back office employees.

"Knowing that there is vaccine in our community that could be helping to protect these extremely vulnerable patients but is being used not in that most strategic way is infuriating," Quinn says. "And it’s demoralizing, as a physician."

Demoralizing because Quinn and other clinicians have worked hard to help their sickest patients to this moment and persuade them to get vaccinated. Health centers are working flat out to set up vaccination sites at local social halls, churches and schools.

"All of that is ready to go," says Elizabeth Hale, clinical services chief at Lowell Community Health Center, "once we have vaccine."

Community health centers are supposed to be key partners in the state’s effort to vaccinate residents of cities and towns with the highest coronavirus infection rates. But as phase two begins, some community health centers aren't sure they can be players. They have little, if any, vaccine.

Hale says her facility doesn’t have any. On Friday night, some community health centers heard they’ll get an order of Moderna vaccines next week, but not Lowell.

Lowell Hospital will offer vaccines to some of the health center's patients, says Hale. But the health center is a unique, trusted provider for many hard to reach, chronically ill patients. Hale says it's not clear when the center can become a vaccine pipeline for many of Lowell’s most at risk residents.

"It’s not happening right now," says Hale.

This is just the latest setback in the state’s bumpy vaccine roll-out. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the director for emergency preparedness at Mass General Brigham, says he understands the frustrations that health center clinicians are feeling.

Biddinger says his hospital network sent more than 3,000 doses of Moderna back to the state over the past week.