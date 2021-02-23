The coronavirus pandemic has hit a grim milestone: 500,000 people in the U.S. have now died from COVID-19.

But, there are some signs of hope. The number of daily new cases nationwide has dropped dramatically over the last six weeks, and more people are being vaccinated.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci says we might need to wear masks into next year if the country's infection rate doesn't continue to decrease.

Here in Massachusetts, hospitalizations and positive test rates have been declining--the 7-day average for positive tests is back below 2% — even as other variants of the coronavirus have begun to appear.

Bill Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about what he thinks is behind the state's falling COVID numbers.