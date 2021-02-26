Massachusetts will lift more restrictions on businesses next week as the state's COVID numbers continue to decline.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state will move forward to phase three, step two on Monday. That will allow theaters and other indoor performance venues to reopen at reduced capacity, and remove capacity limits on restaurants.

If the positive trend continues, Baker says stadiums and arenas, including TD Garden and Fenway Park, will be allowed to open at reduced capacity on March 22.

The City of Boston says it will follow most of the state's guidelines — but will keep limits on indoor venues and activities until late March.

Dr. David Hamer, a professor at Boston University's School of Medicine specializing in infectious disease, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to share his thoughts on the reopening.