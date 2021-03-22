Infectious Disease Expert Warns It's Too Early For Baker's Reopening Plan

On Monday, Massachusetts enters stage four in the governor's reopening plan. This means indoor public gatherings if up to 100 people will not be permitted — up from just 25. Stadiums, arenas and ball parks will be allowed to open at reduced capacity.

This marks an easing of social distancing guidelines we have not seen since the pandemic shut down the state one year ago. It coincides with the governor's ambitious goal to vaccinate some 70% of the state's population before the Fourth of July.

For more, WBUR's Morning Edition host spike with Professor Sam Scarpino, who heads up Northeastern's Emergent Epidemics Lab.