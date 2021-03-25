Support the news
East Boston Health Center To Receive $14.7 From Federal Gov. To Increase Vaccine Access
The Biden administration is announcing $10 billion in funding to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, with a focus on communities of color and rural communities.
Of that, $144 million will go to three dozen community health centers in Massachusetts.
The largest award will go to the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. Manny Lopes, the president and CEO of the health center, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on March 25, 2021.
