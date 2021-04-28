Advertisement
While Businesses Cheer Baker's Reopening Plan, Some Health Experts Urge Caution
Massachusetts is headed toward reopening.
That was the message from Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday as he announced the state's outdoor mask mandate is being lifted for some activities, and outlined the next steps of reopening.
But some local leaders, including Boston's, say their timeline is behind the governor's. And while some businesses are cheering, some health experts are urging caution.
WBUR's Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition to report.
This segment aired on April 28, 2021.
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
