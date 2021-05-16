Advertisement
Coronavirus Coverage
Why A Group Of Scientists Are Calling For An Investigation Into Origin Of Pandemic05:30Play
Some prominent local scientists are joining a group of international colleagues calling for a thorough investigation to determine the origin of the pandemic.
The group includes Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. He joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on May 16, 2021.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
Advertisement
Advertisement