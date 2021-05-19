Hundreds Of Immigrants Who Need Long-Term Care Get Stuck In Hospitals Because Of MassHealth Limits

There's a patient in a hospital north of Worcester who shouldn't be there.

She's 75 years old and suffers from dementia. A Liberian immigrant, she should be in a skilled nursing facility. But she doesn't qualify for long-term care under the state's Medicaid program, MassHealth, because of her immigration status. To qualify for that coverage, she needs a green card.

Her name is Nora Ketter. She essentially lives at Clinton Hospital — part of the UMass Memorial Health system. She's been there for three years.

Ketter is among hundreds of immigrants who get stuck in Massachusetts hospitals in a typical year, according to industry advocates.

"She deserves better," said her sister, Georgia Dennis. "But what can I do? Sometimes I feel like I have tried everything I could."

Something Wasn't Right

In the spring of 2018, Ketter was descending into her dementia.

She had been living with her sister in Worcester for a few years. Dennis had done her best to care for her. But Ketter had started to wander.

One day she got on a train to Boston. A conductor realized she was disoriented and called police. Another time, she tried to go down the staircase of Dennis' second-floor apartment with her walker.

On a particularly bad day, Ketter was refusing to eat. She was confused and had been having gastrointestinal problems. Dennis called an ambulance to take her sister to UMass Memorial Medical Center. And deep down, she knew it would be too risky to bring her sister home again. She told the hospital she couldn't.

"It was very hard for me, knowing I was the one who brought her here," Dennis said.

UMass transferred Ketter to its small hospital in Clinton. She's been there ever since.

'A Health Equity Issue And A Human Rights Issue'

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association estimates that in a typical year, several hundred immigrants end up stuck in Massachusetts hospitals, unable to move to nursing homes or rehabilitation facilities for extended care because of immigration-related barriers in their MassHealth plans.

Some advocates say certain MassHealth policies are especially harmful to some elderly and disabled immigrant populations; specifically, the MassHealth Family Assistance plan, which Ketter is on, provides comprehensive coverage for medical services but doesn't cover the extended care so many people need later in life.

"It's absolutely a health equity issue and a human rights issue," said Andrew Cohen, senior supervising attorney at Health Law Advocates in Boston, who's worked on Ketter's case for more than three years. He calls it one of the most protracted cases he's handled involving an immigrant who doesn't qualify for long-term care.

The outside of UMass Memorial Health's Clinton Hospital. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Cohen and Dennis say UMass Memorial and its Clinton Hospital stepped up to fill the void, and the providers there love Ketter and take good care of her.

"The hospital here is absolutely doing the right thing," Cohen said. Even so, he fears Ketter has declined more quickly than she would have in a nursing home because the hospital doesn't have all the services she needs.

"They don't have the same kind of long-term supports that a skilled nursing facility would have for someone like her who has memory care issues," Cohen said. "They don't provide different kinds of programing to engage the residents. They're not set up to do that. She now is no longer able to walk."

Nora Ketter has degenerative joint disease, and her hands are tightly clenched. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Ketter can't feed herself or get herself out of bed. She spends much of her time lying in a recliner, with a small TV playing in front of her. She responds to nurses when they interact with her, but her speech is often garbled or incoherent.

During a reporter's visits to the hospital — with the permission of Ketter's family and hospital officials — Ketter responded to a greeting, saying in a raspy voice, "Nice to meet you, too."

She laughed when a nurse called her a rock star.

Nora's Journey

Ketter came to the U.S. on a visitor visa in 1989. A civil war was breaking out in Liberia. Her sister had already been living in the U.S. for more than a decade. A friend from Liberia was here, too.

According to her immigration attorney, Marlboro-based Eloa Celedon, Ketter feared for her safety back home because of her husband's political involvement.

Nora Ketter's Liberian passport. She came to the U.S. in 1989 on a visitor visa. (Lynn Jolicoeur/WBUR)

So she overstayed her visa. She first lived in New Jersey, then moved to Staten Island. She worked as a nurse's aide and in-home caregiver, and sent money home to her husband and six children, according to her sister. Her family lived in a refugee camp for a long time and relied on her earnings.

One of Ketter's daughters was later killed in the conflict in Liberia. Her husband died in 2005.

As a Liberian national, Ketter has had protections from the U.S. government that allowed her to stay here, including what's known as Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Enforced Departure. But she waited six years to apply for asylum, instead of applying within a year as the government requires, according to Celedon. She wasn't granted asylum, and the case was eventually closed.

About six years ago, Dennis realized something was wrong with her sister cognitively. So she brought Ketter to live with her in Worcester.

Dennis later started working with Celedon to straighten out Ketter's immigration status. The two collected all of the necessary paperwork, including more than 1,200 pages of documents from immigration officials, Celedon says.

Nora Ketter's sister, Georgia Dennis, outside her home in Worcester. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

They applied for Ketter's green card two years ago, submitting letters from her UMass Memorial doctors and asking for the case to be expedited on humanitarian grounds.

"There's nothing in her case that would raise an eyebrow or would say, 'You know what, this is someone that would not merit lawful status,' " Celedon said. "All they have to do is push that button for an approval so that they can go ahead and print that green card and then have her here as a lawful permanent resident."

There is a sign of movement on Ketter's green card application. Celedon learned recently — weeks after our interview — that federal authorities will take up her case in early June.

'Immigration Status Should Not Be A Barrier'

Ketter will immediately qualify for full MassHealth coverage that includes long-term care — known as MassHealth Standard -- if she gets the green card. But there are many other immigrants who get stuck in Massachusetts hospitals and don't have that same pathway. Anyone who immigrated to the U.S. since Aug. 22, 1996 has to wait five years after obtaining lawful permanent residence to qualify for that full coverage.