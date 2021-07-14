CommonHealth

Advertisement

Coronavirus Coverage

Provincetown Introduces Mobile Testing As Cases Rise

July 14, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in Provincetown starting Wednesday.

The town has reported several breakthrough COVID infections — cases in people who've already been vaccinated, and generally show milder symptoms.

WBUR's Deborah Becker spoke with Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse. He noted the increase in cases coincided with a huge increase in the number of people in town.

This segment aired on July 14, 2021. Audio will be available soon.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement