After Years Of Uncertainty, Expected Decision On Vineyard Wind Could Launch New Industry

New Bedford's Marine Commerce Terminal is a huge spread of open concrete jutting into the harbor. On a recent day, a few refrigerated trucks were unloading seafood at a processing plant next door, but the terminal itself just looked like a giant empty parking lot. As the wind swept across the vast space, the biggest action was the crowds of seagulls hunkered down, squawking at each other. This is where Bruce Carlisle wants you to use your imagination. "In my mind's eye, I see the tower sections stacked and lined up. I see the blades all ready to go. I see forklifts and cranes and crawlers and just all sorts of activity," says Carlisle, managing director of offshore wind at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, or MassCEC. Bruce Carlisle, the managing director of Offshore Wind at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), stands near a wind monitoring buoy at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) MassCEC is a quasi-governmental economic development agency, with a mission to spur the growth of clean energy jobs and infrastructure in the state. A little over a decade ago, MassCEC bet big on offshore wind and built the Marine Commerce Terminal. The terminal is about the size of 22 football fields and was designed to withstand the weight required to partially assemble offshore wind turbines. To date, it remains the only staging area of its kind in the country. "We've known for a while that offshore wind presents a significant renewable energy resource," Carlisle says. "It was really only a matter of time." This week, MassCEC's bet may finally start to pay off. The federal government is expected to make a major decision about Vineyard Wind, the first large-scale wind farm in the United States, slated to be built off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. The ruling represents the last big obstacle the project needs to overcome before construction can begin.

"When Vineyard Wind comes in here, we are going to be realizing the work and the investments and the groundwork that we've laid." Bruce Carlisle, managing director of offshore wind, MassCEC

The decision could pave the way for a massive offshore wind industry up and down the Atlantic Coast, but it comes after years of uncertainty. Offshore wind never was a sure thing in the U.S. In the early 2000s, a company called Cape Wind proposed building a wind farm off the coast of Cape Cod. MassCEC expected Cape Wind to be the first company to lease the New Bedford terminal, but after years of public opposition over how the turbines would affect ocean views, that project fizzled, and so did talk about a big offshore wind industry on the East Coast. The New Bedford terminal has stayed afloat by leasing the port area to other marine cargo operations, and it’s served as the staging ground for onshore wind and solar projects. "That's been sufficient to keep us moving," Carlisle says. "When Vineyard Wind comes in here, we are going to be realizing the work and the investments and the groundwork that we've laid." In 2016, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law saying that utility companies in the state need to start buying power from offshore wind within a decade. Vineyard Wind won the initial round of project bids, and is now slated to become the first big offshore wind farm in the country. Its 62 turbines will sit in the water about 12 miles off of Martha’s Vineyard, and produce enough electricity to power 400,000 homes every year. If the federal government gives the company a favorable decision this week, Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen says they could start bringing large cranes, turbine blades and electrical components to the Marine Commerce Terminal sometime next year. "I would call it a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a new industry, create manufacturing and construction sites, and also deliver clean, affordable energy," Pedersen says. Lars Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind, at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) Getting here has been a rollercoaster. Vineyard Wind submitted their plans to the federal government for approval in 2017. The review process was supposed to take two years, and in the meantime, several other East Coast states opened bidding for large wind projects off their coasts. It seemed like the much-awaited offshore wind revolution was finally beginning. But right before Vineyard Wind’s final environmental review was set to come out, the Trump administration announced it was putting the project on hold. "We got a call from the Secretary of the Interior’s office telling us there had been a change and there were new concerns about the project," recalls Kathleen Theoharides, the state Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs. She says federal officials told her that with so many wind projects in the pipeline, they wanted to take a step back and examine the cumulative impacts of the industry.

