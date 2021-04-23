In the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, there’s a street called Pearl Avenue. Many of its residents are part of the same big, extended family and have lived there for decades.

Pearl Avenue is a quiet street with beautiful views of the ocean and Belle Isle Marsh — a great place to raise your kids, residents say. The problem is, parts of it flood often.

As part of our Earth Week coverage, WBUR’s Miriam Wasser brought the story of the neighborhood grappling with climate change to Morning Edition.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration of more than 400 news outlets committed to better coverage of the climate crisis. This year's theme is "living through the climate crisis."