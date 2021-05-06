Greening The Grave: Why More People Are Choosing Climate-Friendly Burials

Nettie Lesser's grave is tucked in the back of Mount Auburn Cemetery in a quiet area surrounded by trees and birds and a carpet of purple flowers starting to bloom. The plot blends into the scene around it, the only marker a small plaque the size of a hockey puck; you wouldn't know it was a grave unless you were looking for it.

“She loved Mount Auburn, loved visiting here,” says Mishy Lesser, Nettie's daughter. “We loved the beech trees, and the cedars, and the wall and the placement of the graves.”

Lesser buried her mother in 2017 in what's called a "green burial." The practice has surged in popularity over the past several years, with 25 cemeteries in Massachusetts now offering the services and about 60 cemeteries offering green burial options across New England. Even more cemeteries, such as the municipal grounds in Wellfleet, MA, are considering changing their regulations to allow green burials.

A number on a small metal plate marks a green burial site at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

While natural burials have a long history in some religious and Indigenous traditions, advocates attribute the surge in popularity to growing environmental awareness.

A low-carbon burial

In general, the goal of green or natural burials is to remove as many chemicals and manufactured materials from the process as possible. Compared to what's often referred to as "conventional" burial — which involves embalming, a metal or lacquered casket and a concrete liner or vault where the body will be buried — green burials avoid embalming, do not use grave liners and place the body in either a shroud or simple wood casket that will break down over time.

A green burial site at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

"There's a different aesthetic that's involved with the way we're perceiving death and perceiving the ways we deal with it," said Lee Webster, former president of the Green Burial Council, a nonprofit that certifies green burial cemeteries. She says current thinking "has more to do with authenticity."

Under the umbrella of "green burial," the Green Burial Council categorizes cemeteries on a spectrum: hybrid cemetery, natural burial ground and conservation cemetery.

Hybrid cemeteries like Mount Auburn allow both green and conventional burials; a conservation cemetery combines a burial ground with a land trust, valuing environmental health and conservation as much as the burial practices.

Green burial plots themselves look different than conventional ones. Green burials are meant to be a natural part of the landscape; instead of a large headstone, they use either small, flat markers like the one at Lesser's grave, or no markers at all. The graves themselves are dug only four feet deep; the displaced dirt initially looks like a mound, but eventually flattens out.

“It’s a shallow grave," says Regina Harrison, sales manager at Mount Auburn. "That’s where the process of decomposition happens in the soil.”

“If you want a natural burial, that’s the goal — decomposition,” she added.

Regina Harrison, Sales Manager at Mount Auburn Cemetery. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Mount Auburn began officially offering natural burial plots for purchase in 2014. They’re frequently placed between existing graves in the cemetery’s historic core, because those graves are also considered natural burials; grave liners did not come into common practice until after the Civil War.

Harrison said Mount Auburn made the change in order to become more sustainable, and because of increasing interest from potential clients.

“The first year we had this as an official product, I think we sold 11 spaces. Last fiscal year we sold 27,” she said. “So it’s continuing to grow, and we see that trajectory just continuing onwards and upwards.”

Green burial is allowed under Massachusetts state law, but individual cemeteries and local boards of health decide whether to permit them. According to the nonprofit advocacy group Green Burial Massachusetts, a growing number of cemeteries are setting aside space for green burials. Efforts are also underway to establish a conservation cemetery in the Pioneer Valley.