Parents, Tennis Coach Agree To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal
Thirteen parents caught up in the college admissions scandal have agreed to enter guilty pleas in Boston federal court.
Prosecutors say a former tennis coach has also agreed to plead guilty and admits accepting bribes.
WBUR reporter Fred Thys joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the pleas.
This segment aired on April 9, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
