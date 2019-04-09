Support the news

Parents, Tennis Coach Agree To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

April 09, 2019
Actress Felicity Huffman departs federal court in Boston with her brother Moore Huffman Jr., left, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (Steven Senne/AP)
Thirteen parents caught up in the college admissions scandal have agreed to enter guilty pleas in Boston federal court.

Prosecutors say a former tennis coach has also agreed to plead guilty and admits accepting bribes.

WBUR reporter Fred Thys joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the pleas.

This segment aired on April 9, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

