Gordon College in Wenham — one of the nation's flagship evangelical colleges and perhaps the only one in New England — is at a crossroads.

Though officials say the college is not in acute financial distress, Gordon is entering a new chapter by re-envisioning its academics, cutting majors and eliminating faculty and staff.

The college has said the changes are designed to allow it to adjust to changing times while remaining "committed to the liberal arts and anchored in Christ." But some students and alumni say the college is also facing a spiritual identity crisis — one it can't resolve with tighter budgets.

Though most of New England's small colleges once had explicit ties to Christian faith, today Gordon is a rarity in the region. All throughout the school's 127th commencement Saturday, speakers invoked God as they spoke to the assembled students and their families.

In his address, college President D. Michael Lindsay thanked God for those students and asked that they demonstrate their own gratitude.

"Graduates, as you walk across the stage, I hope you will use these very few short steps as an opportunity to whisper a prayer to God that says you're willing to reach for whatever it is that he has in store for you," he said.

Gordon College, like similar Christian schools, has struggled to attract admitted students to its campus. (Max Larkin/WBUR)

Gordon has struggled as of late to attract students to campus and to keep them there. In 2017, only 16% of the 2,500 students it admitted ended up enrolling — and every year, the college watches, on average, as one in seven of its students leave campus.

The college isn't in financial free-fall. But the enrollment issue is a serious dilemma — and there are competing explanations for it. Rick Sweeney, the college's vice president of external affairs, said declining yield and "flattening enrollment" comes down to the earthliest reason of all: the cost.

"We have a lot of data that shows ... the biggest factor in our enrollment is price," Sweeney said. "It's as simple as that.”

Gordon gives nearly all of its students scholarships. Still, with an average net price of almost $31,000 a year, it's 14% more expensive than Virginia's Liberty University — the rising juggernaut in evangelical higher education.

The school is also making cuts. Eight standalone majors will be cut and consolidated, and 11 faculty members and several staff are being laid off. In total, 6.5% of the college's workforce will go.

The terminated professors come mostly from the humanities, particularly in history and sociology. But Sweeney said the college is not walking away from its liberal arts tradition.

"This is a case of finding ways to be more adaptable, and finding ways to be more affordable," said Sweeney, himself a Gordon alumnus.

New Gordon College graduate Shinae Lee, left, poses for a photo with a classmate. (Max Larkin/WBUR)

For some new graduates, though, it feels a bit more dramatic than that.

Graduated senior Shinae Lee said it was in sociology that she discussed some of biggest problems of society — misogyny, racism, poverty — and the occasional failures of Christians to confront them. Lee said questions about these subjects were difficult to ask on an evangelical campus, but it was worth it. It made her a better Christian, she said.

“We bring up these questions, and we fight with it, and we struggle with the answers, and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, how else do you grow?’ ” Lee.

Lee has had to learn to struggle with contradictions during her time at Gordon. She identifies as queer. At commencement, one corner of her mortarboard cap was decorated with a tiny rainbow ribbon.

Yet, citing Scripture, school policy forbids what it calls “homosexual practice … on or off campus" — in addition to drinking, profanity and premarital sex.