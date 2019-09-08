The director of MIT's Media Lab resigned Saturday amid revelations that he concealed deep financial ties with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Joi Ito became director of the high-tech lab in 2011. A report in The New Yorker shows he began a relationship with Epstein in 2013 and tried to hide the extent of that relationship.

Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell on Aug. 10 while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008 he pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

WBUR reporter Max Larkin joined Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the revelations about Ito's association with Epstein.