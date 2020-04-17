Edify
UMass Prepares For A Possible Virtual Semester In The Fall
Whether or not college students head back to campus this fall is very much an open question. So universities around the state are preparing for a range of "virtual semester" scenarios.
Among them, the University of Massachusetts, with its 75,000 students and 18,000 workers.
Marty Meehan, president of the U-Mass system, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the school's strategy for the future.
This segment aired on April 17, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
