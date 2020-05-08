A model developed by Boston startup Edmit finds that more than a third of private four-year colleges in the United States are at a high risk financially.

"Many colleges will be able to help students find ways to survive this crisis, but others will need to make the incredibly difficult decision to seek a merger or close in the next few years," co-founder Nick Ducoff said.

The survey analyzed 17 years of revenue from tuition, return on investments, expenses and the size of tuition discounts that 937 colleges offer students. Of those, 345 are at high risk, meaning that if present financial trends continue they would be able to survive six years, at most.

Colleges were already facing headwinds. The college-age population is declining nationwide, and even more so in the Northeast. The pandemic has exacerbated those challenges. The model predicts that effects from the pandemic would reduce the life span of the average college by 22 years.

The colleges in the Edmit model participate in the federal student loan program and are well attended. There are more than 1,800 private four-year colleges in the U.S., but these are the ones for which there were at least 17 years of publicly available data.

The basic premise of the Edmit model is that revenues have to exceed expenses, and assets have to be greater than a college’s debt.

The model assumes that colleges will lose 10% of their tuition revenue this coming academic year because fewer students will enroll and because they'll have to offer more discounts on tuition to entice students, and 20% the following year. It also assumes that revenue from investments declines 20% this next academic year. But it also assumes that colleges will save 10% in salaries next year.

Edmit allowed Michael Horn, co-founder of the Clay Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation, to look at their model.

"In many ways it may underestimate some of the impacts in the long run of college closures in the sense that it doesn’t model some of the demographic declines that are coming down the line," Horn told WBUR in an interview. "But in the immediate term, I think it’s probably a pretty accurate portrayal of the risk for institutions over the next two to three years."