Vocational Schools Balance Hands-On Learning With Safety As They Reopen

Students head back to class this month even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the commonwealth, with schools balancing safety with their desire to get students back in class.

This balance is especially tricky for the thousands of students attending one of Massachusetts' 26 vocational schools, where hands-on, in-person learning is a key part of the experience.

WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Ernest Houl, superintendent of Assabet Regional Technical High School in Marlborough, about the unique challenges facing schools like his this fall and beyond.