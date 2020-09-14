Mass. Teachers' Union Head Discusses Return To School

Teachers across Massachusetts will welcome students back to their classes this week for another school year.

But this year will be unlike anything they’ve faced before — with the coronavirus pandemic posing unprecedented health risks and complicating their lessons.

And even with the struggles of remote learning, the fear of the virus has some teachers uneasy about stepping foot in their classrooms this fall.

To talk about it, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association — one of the state's most prominent teachers unions.