Edify
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Families Prepare For Back-To-School, Juggling Work And Learning Help07:00Play
Most Massachusetts schools begin this week after a delay due to the coronavirus.
Districts developed their own plans — and many are teaching remotely. That means parents and caregivers are juggling their own work schedules while they’re also acting as teacher helpers.
New England Public Media’s Jill Kaufman caught up with some families as they prepare for school.
This segment aired on September 17, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news