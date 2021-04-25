Even in a typical year, the challenges facing teens at North Shore Recovery High School are distinct. The school in Beverly is designed to meet the academic, mental health and recovery needs of students with diagnosed substance use disorders.

But, in March of 2020, the abrupt shift to remote learning because of the coronavirus crisis compounded a lot of difficulties for students who already have struggled with personal crises. And the lack of face-to-face interactions created complications in a school that’s built on a close-knit and direct model of learning and support.

By last July, the school had adopted a hybrid approach, with some students in the building, sometimes. On Monday, North Shore Recovery High is set to resume a fully in-person schedule.

Stephen Phan, a 17-year-old from Saugus, says he can’t wait.

"I'm actually looking forward to it,” says Phan. “At my old school, I would not want to go to school. But I actually like coming here. To come back full-time will probably be really good for me.”

Phan says when he attended Saugus High, he was late every day.

“School started around 7:30, and I wouldn’t get there 'til 10, 11. But over here, I set my alarm clock to actually wake up," he says. "I’m actually coming here on time — sometimes early! It's just my family here, you know?”

Carly Baker, an 18-year-old senior from Marblehead, knows.

“We all kind of have this common understanding of each other,” says Baker. “We all relate to each other on some level, because we're all suffering with addiction. And that makes it easier for us to get along, I'd say.”

Baker says she’s eager to return to five days a week of in-person school, in part because of the support she receives from teachers.

“When you're having a bad day, they'll talk to you and work through your problems with you,” says Baker. “And then once you're OK, they'll [say], ‘Hey, I'll help you with this. Let's start doing this work together.’ It's like it’s you and the teacher versus the world. It's not just you versus the world.”

Connections like that are central to North Shore Recovery High School. When the building shut down at the start of the pandemic, all the educators took on a few students to check in with each day. They couldn’t prevent every problem, but English teacher Micaela Gile says they did make sure nobody fell through the cracks.

"I think that established a connection that hopefully had made it possible for the kids to hang in there and not feel quite so isolated and alone," Gile says.

Phan agrees that the genuine care his teachers offer stands out.

“The people here are just very understanding,” says Phan. “They give you motivation, not like at other schools.”

At other schools, Phan says, “they just give you a bad grade.”