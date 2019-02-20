Civilians Evacuated From Last ISIS-Held Village In Syria05:42
February 20, 2019
A convoy of trucks carrying hundreds of civilians left the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria Wednesday. The evacuation signals a possible end to a standoff that has lasted for more than a week. Does this mean ISIS is defeated?

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@drjimwalshmit), senior research associate at MIT's Security Studies Program.

This segment aired on February 20, 2019.

