A convoy of trucks carrying hundreds of civilians left the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria Wednesday. The evacuation signals a possible end to a standoff that has lasted for more than a week. Does this mean ISIS is defeated?
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@drjimwalshmit), senior research associate at MIT's Security Studies Program.
This segment aired on February 20, 2019.
