Here & Now
Trump Says He Opposes Using CIA Informants Against Kim Jong Un05:44Play
President Trump says he doesn't approve of U.S. intelligence agencies using family members of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as assets. This after a Wall Street Journal report that said Kim's half brother traveled to Malaysia to meet his CIA contact before he was killed there in 2017. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with David Maxwell (@DavidMaxwell161), senior fellow at the Foundation Defense of Democracies and former Army Special Forces colonel.
This segment aired on June 12, 2019.
