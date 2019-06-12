Trump Says He Opposes Using CIA Informants Against Kim Jong Un05:44
June 12, 2019
President Trump says he doesn't approve of U.S. intelligence agencies using family members of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as assets. This after a Wall Street Journal report that said Kim's half brother traveled to Malaysia to meet his CIA contact before he was killed there in 2017. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with David Maxwell (@DavidMaxwell161), senior fellow at the Foundation Defense of Democracies and former Army Special Forces colonel.

