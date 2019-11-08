Like many public housing projects built during the 1930s and '40s, Woodhill Homes in Cleveland is full of murals and sculptures — the legacy of a federal program that employed artists during the Great Depression.

Today, some Woodhill residents want to add to what's already there by creating new art that reflects the people who live in the neighborhood now.

Justin Glanville (@glanville_j) from WCPN ideastream explains.