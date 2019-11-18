Here & Now
The impeachment inquiry proceeds with another week of public hearings on Capitol Hill.
The two witnesses up next are Lt Col. Alexander Vindman, who was on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and his counterpart in Ukraine, and Jennifer Williams, a foreign service aide working for Vice President Mike Pence, who was also on the call.
This segment aired on November 18, 2019.
