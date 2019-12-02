Here & Now
How Rudy Giuliani's Associates Relate To The Impeachment Inquiry09:48Play
Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas is due in federal court Monday in a campaign finance case after he was arrested with Igor Fruman last month and charged with violating campaign finance laws.
The pair worked with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on getting investigations into Democrats in Ukraine.
Host Robin Young discusses with Tom Hamburger (@thamburger), an investigative political reporter at The Washington Post.
This segment aired on December 2, 2019.
