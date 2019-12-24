New Bill Aims To Expand Internet Access To Close The 'Homework Gap'03:37
December 24, 2019
Libraries around the country are increasingly starting to lend out mobile hotspot devices for patrons to connect to high-speed internet at home.

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York wants to see this effort expanded and has proposed a new bill that would provide grant money for more mobile hotspots in communities, particularly so students who don't have internet at home can do their homework.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Rep. Meng (@RepGraceMeng) about her bill.

This segment aired on December 24, 2019.

