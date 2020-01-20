Pro-gun rights protesters gathered in mass Monday in Richmond, Virginia, to speak out against recent gun control legislation efforts by the state's Democratic leadership. The rally was organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League as part of an annual lobbying day.

Anticipating potential violence, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance and temporarily banned guns from the Capitol grounds.

