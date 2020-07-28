Here & Now
Support the news
Twitter Removes Trump Retweets Of Doctors Making False Coronavirus Claims04:19Play
ABC political director Rick Klein joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss President Trump's retweets of doctors making false claims that masks and lockdowns aren't needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the drug hydroxychloroquine can cure it.
The tweets undercut the president's own recent statements about the importance of wearing masks.
This segment aired on July 28, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news