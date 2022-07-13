Advertisement
As Shell prepares to open a huge plastics plant, a nurdle patrol searches the Ohio River for plastics
A coalition of environmental groups is surveying the Ohio River. They're looking for tiny plastic pellets, called nurdles, used to make many plastic products.
The plan is to develop a baseline to monitor the river as Shell opens a large industrial complex this summer to make plastics.
The Allegheny Front's Julie Grant reports.
This segment aired on July 13, 2022. Audio will be available soon.