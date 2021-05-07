Local Officials And Congressional Leaders Decry Investors Who Put Affordable Housing At Risk

Local officials and federal lawmakers this week took aim at what they say is a threat to long-term affordable housing — investors looking to extract profits from low-income properties funded by taxpayers. A WBUR investigation last week detailed the legal battle between the Boston nonprofit Tenants' Development Corp., and a Colorado investor, Alden Torch Financial, that's trying to block TDC from owning buildings where hundreds of tenants live. The fight is part of a wave of similar disputes across the country, as partnerships expire between investors and housing groups. These deals used to end quietly, with the investor having reaped 15 years of tax breaks and the nonprofit getting the chance to own the property at a low price. But some investors are seeking far more money to exit the deals, efforts that lawmakers and public officials say subvert Congress's intent for the program.

Tax credits were meant "to ensure the availability of affordable housing for working families – not give private equity firms the opportunity to bleed nonprofit organizations dry ...” Sen. Ron Wyden

At a press briefing Thursday, Mike Kennealy, the state's Housing and Economic Development secretary, reacted to WBUR's report, saying, "We're taking a look at the issue," and what's happening at TDC "will inform how we make other affordable housing awards going forward, to try to build in some more safeguards." While the IRS administers the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, no federal agency is regulating these changing partnerships or offering guidance in the disputes. That's left states and cities scrambling for solutions. Sheila Dillon, housing chief for the city of Boston, in an interview called investor efforts to wrangle affordable housing away from nonprofits like TDC and others "despicable."

Advertisement