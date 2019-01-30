Despite Their Dominance, The Patriots Embrace The Disrespected 'Underdog' Role

If you want to know what motivates Tom Brady, listen to what he says right after big wins.

When the Patriots dismantled the LA Chargers in the AFC divisional round, he told a national television audience, "I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games. So, we’ll see. It’ll be fun."

Then, after the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and advanced to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, Brady hugged wide receiver Chris Hogan and their celebratory exchange was caught on camera. “I’m too old,” said Brady. “You’re too slow. We’ve got no skill players. We’ve got no defense. We’ve got nothing.”

Yes, amid the on-field chaos, there was the 41-year-old Brady reminding Hogan what critics had claimed during the regular season.

Now, the reality is that the Patriots may soon win another Super Bowl. That would bring the team’s grand total to six championships since 2001. It’s a record-breaking, dynasty-making run of success.

But leading up to Super Bowl LIII against the LA Rams, the Patriots have eagerly embraced the role of disrespected underdog, taking more than a few pages from the no-one-believed-we-could-do-it playbook. They join a long, proud history of pro teams that have cast themselves as underdogs and made sure everyone knows about the critics who counted them out.

And some Patriots players see that approach helping.

“I think that underdog mentality can bring your team together, can bring a group together,” said Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, speaking in an upbeat locker room at Gillette Stadium after practice last week. “We realize that the belief that we have in one another is all that really matters and that's certainly brought us closer together this year. With all the ups and downs that we've been through, all the adversity that we've been through, I think it's made us lean on one another a little bit more and really forge our bond as brothers."