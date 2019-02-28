WBUR News
In Questioning Of Cohen, Pressley Focuses On Trump Charity02:37Play
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley took an aggressive approach during her questioning of Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer, on Wednesday.
This segment aired on February 28, 2019.
Kimberly Atkins Senior News Correspondent
Kimberly Atkins is a senior news correspondent for WBUR, covering national political news from Washington, D.C. with a New England focus.
