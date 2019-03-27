Support the news

Hundreds Decry Anti-Semitism At Fall River Cemetery Vigil

March 27, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Hundreds gather at a Fall River Jewish cemetery for an antisemitism vigil after dozens of gravestones were vandalized. (Simón Rios/WBUR)
Hundreds gather at a Fall River Jewish cemetery for an antisemitism vigil after dozens of gravestones were vandalized. (Simón Rios/WBUR)

More than a week and a half after the vandalizing of close to 60 Jewish gravestones at a cemetery in Fall River, the community is still coming to grips with the crime.

Hundreds of Jewish people and supporters gathered Tuesday at a Hebrew cemetery to speak out against anti-Semitism.

WBUR reporter Simón Rios joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report on the vigil.

This segment aired on March 27, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news