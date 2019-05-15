WBUR News
Support the news
As Number Of Kids In State Care Grows, Mass. Makes Changes To Foster System04:57Play
To address a dramatic increase in the number of Massachusetts children in foster care, the state Department of Children and Families is making some changes in how it operates.
Those changes include aggressive recruitment of additional foster families and an expedited approval process.
State Secretary of Health and Human Services Mary Lou Sudders joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Deborah Becker to explain what these changes could accomplish.
This segment aired on May 15, 2019.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news