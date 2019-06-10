WBUR News
Amid Bruins Victory In Game 6, Big Papi Shot In Dominican Republic
The Boston Bruins are still alive and their hopes of winning their seventh championship comes down to a decisive Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at the Garden.
Last night, the Bruins beat the Blues 5-1 in St. Louis, tying up the series at three wins each.
But unfortunately, the Bruins' win wasn't the biggest story in Boston sports Sunday night. During the game, news broke that former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic, where he lives.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the game, and the attack on Ortiz.
