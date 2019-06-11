Support the news

Darrell Jones Is Found Not Guilty In Murder Retrial

June 11, 2019Updated Jun 11, 2019 4:48 PM
Darrell Jones after his 2017 release (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Darrell Jones, who served more than three decades in prison for murder, until a judge tossed his conviction in 2017, has been found not guilty in his retrial.

Jones, who always maintained his innocence and said he refused a plea deal, was originally convicted of the 1985 slaying of Guillermo Rodriguez in Brockton.

In 2017, a judge overturned the conviction after finding a key piece of evidence was doctored, and after a WBUR investigation into the case uncovered racial bias among jurors.

Prosecutors opted to retry Jones. A Plymouth County jury acquitted him on Tuesday, just hours after beginning deliberations.

