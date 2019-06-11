WBUR News
Support the news
Darrell Jones Is Found Not Guilty In Murder Retrial
Darrell Jones, who served more than three decades in prison for murder, until a judge tossed his conviction in 2017, has been found not guilty in his retrial.
Jones, who always maintained his innocence and said he refused a plea deal, was originally convicted of the 1985 slaying of Guillermo Rodriguez in Brockton.
In 2017, a judge overturned the conviction after finding a key piece of evidence was doctored, and after a WBUR investigation into the case uncovered racial bias among jurors.
Prosecutors opted to retry Jones. A Plymouth County jury acquitted him on Tuesday, just hours after beginning deliberations.
This segment aired on June 11, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Earlier Coverage:
- Darrell Jones' Murder Retrial Begins — With Some Surprising Elements
- Defense For Darrell Jones Suffers Setback In 1985 Murder Retrial
- Freed After 32 Years In Prison, Darrell Jones Will Be Tried Again In 1986 Murder Case
- Judge Rules Against Darrell Jones, Says Evidence Can't Be Suppressed In New Murder Trial
- Darrell Jones, A Prisoner For More Than 3 Decades, Is Freed On Bail
- Reasonable Doubts: Reopening The Case Of Darrell 'Diamond' Jones
+Join the discussion
Support the news