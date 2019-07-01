Support the news

Rep. Kennedy Explains To Local Constituents Why He's Now Calling For Trump's Impeachment03:13
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Last week, Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy became the fifth member of the all-Democratic Congressional delegation from Massachusetts to call for impeachment.

WBUR's Simón Rios reports for Morning Edition on the explanation the congressman offered a few dozen constituents on Sunday at Newton North High School.

This segment aired on July 1, 2019.

Related:

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news