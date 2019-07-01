WBUR News
Rep. Kennedy Explains To Local Constituents Why He's Now Calling For Trump's Impeachment03:13Play
Last week, Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy became the fifth member of the all-Democratic Congressional delegation from Massachusetts to call for impeachment.
WBUR's Simón Rios reports for Morning Edition on the explanation the congressman offered a few dozen constituents on Sunday at Newton North High School.
This segment aired on July 1, 2019.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
