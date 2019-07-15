Support the news

Rep. Pressley Among Targets Of Trump's Tweets Telling Congresswomen To Leave The U.S.

July 15, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listens to testimony by Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 27. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listens to testimony by Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 27. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is part of a group of Democratic representatives, all women of color, who are the focus of presidential tweets that are being called racist.

On Sunday, President Trump referred to the congresswomen as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to the "broken and crime-infested places from which they came."

The women are American citizens and all but one was born in the U.S.

WBUR's senior Washington news correspondent Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition host Deborah Becker from D.C. to discuss the tweets, and the resulting backlash.

This segment airs on July 15, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

Kimberly Atkins Senior News Correspondent
Kimberly Atkins is a senior news correspondent for WBUR, covering national political news from Washington, D.C. with a New England focus.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news