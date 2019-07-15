WBUR News
Support the news
Rep. Pressley Among Targets Of Trump's Tweets Telling Congresswomen To Leave The U.S.
Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is part of a group of Democratic representatives, all women of color, who are the focus of presidential tweets that are being called racist.
On Sunday, President Trump referred to the congresswomen as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to the "broken and crime-infested places from which they came."
The women are American citizens and all but one was born in the U.S.
WBUR's senior Washington news correspondent Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition host Deborah Becker from D.C. to discuss the tweets, and the resulting backlash.
This segment airs on July 15, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
Kimberly Atkins Senior News Correspondent
Kimberly Atkins is a senior news correspondent for WBUR, covering national political news from Washington, D.C. with a New England focus.
Support the news