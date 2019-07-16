Support the news

Pressley, Boston React To Trump's Tweets Targeting Democratic Congresswomen

July 16, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The four Democratic Congresswoman known as The Squad have fired back at President Trump following two days of his racist tweets and comments.

Over the weekend, Trump urged the lawmakers, who are all women of color, to go back to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came," ignoring the fact that all four are American citizens and three of them were born in the U.S.

On Monday, after the President doubled down on those sentiments, The Squad, including Ayanna Pressley of Boston, called Trump's attack xenophobic and racist.

Across greater Boston, President Trump's tweets and comments have sparked outrage for what many see as a new low. WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition host Deborah Becker to discuss.

This segment aired on July 16, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news