Pressley, Boston React To Trump's Tweets Targeting Democratic Congresswomen

The four Democratic Congresswoman known as The Squad have fired back at President Trump following two days of his racist tweets and comments.

Over the weekend, Trump urged the lawmakers, who are all women of color, to go back to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came," ignoring the fact that all four are American citizens and three of them were born in the U.S.

On Monday, after the President doubled down on those sentiments, The Squad, including Ayanna Pressley of Boston, called Trump's attack xenophobic and racist.

Across greater Boston, President Trump's tweets and comments have sparked outrage for what many see as a new low. WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition host Deborah Becker to discuss.