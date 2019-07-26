Ambition Served Moulton Well In Combat, But Not Always In Politics

On his second combat tour in Iraq, 2nd Lt. Seth Moulton led his platoon in one of the most grueling battles of the war, at a cemetery in Najaf.

"It was intense," says Nick Henry, who served as a lance corporal under Moulton. "The thing we dealt with in the cemetery was a lot like Vietnam, almost. The insurgency would dig into the cemetery and they would pop out of little tunnels and holes. We would fight through them and then they would end up popping out of tunnels behind us, and we'd have to back up and re-clear, and basically it was 360 all the time."

Moulton served four tours of combat in Iraq. He's called it the most influential experience of his life, one he refers to often in his presidential run.

Interviews with those who served with Moulton in Iraq reveal that one quality that has sometimes gotten him in trouble in politics — his ambition — served him well in combat.

Henry says half the men in their platoon saw combat for the first time in the battle of Najaf. He says Moulton was a "very intelligent" platoon commander, sometimes "a little too intelligent," in the sense that he sometimes tried to implement tactics that were more advanced than entry-level Marines were capable of.

Still, Henry says, everything was relatively well executed. He describes Moulton as always involved, with good command and control in a chaotic situation, someone who would lead from the front most of the time, and not overly controlling.

Henry calls Moulton one of the better platoon commanders he had in five combat deployments.

"He’s very sincere with his caring," Henry says, and that came across most vitally when Moulton made sure his men were ready for combat. "He spent the time to come up with the plans and the training plan to make sure that we were prepared for anything that we came to, which is, in my personal belief, why our platoon was the most heavily relied on to execute missions during the battle of Najaf."

Mentors And Service

Until he was about to graduate from Harvard University, Moulton never gave any indication that he wanted to become a Marine.

"It came out of nowhere, as far as I was concerned," says his mother, Lynn Moulton, in an interview in Seth's grandparents house in Marlborough, where his parents now live. "He had some good reasons in his mind for making the choice, and they were largely inspired by his growing to know Peter Gomes at Harvard, who talked a lot about the importance of service and different ways that people could serve."

Lynn Moulton, Seth's mother (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Gomes was the minister at Harvard's Memorial Church, "a man who was an enormous influence, perhaps his most important mentor in life," says David Gergen, another of Moulton’s mentors.

The Harvard professor and former political consultant remembers Moulton’s 2001 speech challenging his graduating class to find a higher purpose.

"And he gave this very, very strong address asking the question: What is the call to greatness for our generation?" Gergen recalls.

"Many of our grandparents achieved ... honor in World War II," Moulton said in the speech. "Many of our fathers and mothers stood steadfast in the midst of Vietnam, fighting their own battles of duty and protest. But what is the cause for our generation? Where is our fight?"

Two years later, Moulton was leading a platoon of Marines in the invasion of Iraq.

"The immediate thing that stood out about Seth over some other commanders was just how aware he was of how much experience he didn't have, and because of that, he was really willing to listen to senior NCOs," says Alex Lemons, one the NCOs, or non-commissioned officers, who served under Moulton in that initial drive to Baghdad.

"There were definitely some senior Marines," Lemons adds, "it was the first time they'd been around anybody from Harvard, so when they found that out, there was a little bit of kidding, but he grew on everybody."