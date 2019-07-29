The extortion trial of two aides to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh resumes Monday morning.

At the heart of the case is the allegation that Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan forced the promoter of the Boston Calling music festival to hire union workers for future shows on City Hall Plaza.

So far, the trial has focused largely on the testimony of festival organizers.

WBUR's Jerome Campbell joined Morning Editon from federal court to recap the trial and testimony so far.