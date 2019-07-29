WBUR News
The extortion trial of two aides to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh resumes Monday morning.
At the heart of the case is the allegation that Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan forced the promoter of the Boston Calling music festival to hire union workers for future shows on City Hall Plaza.
So far, the trial has focused largely on the testimony of festival organizers.
WBUR's Jerome Campbell joined Morning Editon from federal court to recap the trial and testimony so far.
This segment aired on July 29, 2019.
Jerome Campbell Reporter
Jerome Campbell is a WBUR Poverty and Justice Fellow whose reporting is supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
