Traffic congestion in Boston is at a "tipping point."
That's the conclusion of a report released Thursday by the Baker administration examining the problem that has drivers stuck in their car for hours during their commutes.
WBUR's Steve Brown reports for All Things Considered on the report's highlights and recommendations.
This segment aired on August 8, 2019.
