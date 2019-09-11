When you consider which candidate to vote for — what issues matter most to you?

To try and ensure that WBUR's coverage of the 2020 presidential election is rooted in your concerns, we surveyed voters about the issues that matter most.

The poll was conducted for WBUR by Steve Koczela of the MassINC Polling Group. He joins WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss how it was conducted and its results.