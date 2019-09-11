WBUR Election Poll Finds Voters Care Most About Health Care, Immigration And Jobs

According to a new WBUR poll, voters in this region say health care, immigration, jobs and the economy, as well as climate change, are the issues they most want 2020 presidential candidates to address.

The poll (topline results, crosstabs) is part of a new WBUR election season effort to bolster coverage of presidential politics with input from our listeners.

The Poll Concept

The idea for the poll came from Jay Rosen, a professor of journalism at New York University, who for a long time has been following, studying, blogging about — and often criticizing — political journalism in this country.

Rosen's biggest complaint is that too much political coverage is "horse race journalism," overly obsessed with the polls — who's ahead, who's behind — and what the so-called political experts are saying.

Rosen argues there's a lot of this kind of coverage because it's so easy to do: commission a poll, talk to some experts, then report on it. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

There is certainly a place for polling. (WBUR regularly commissions political polls and reports on them.) But Rosen argues that election coverage would be enhanced if more of it were inspired by what matters to voters — something he calls, "The Citizens' Agenda."

"The citizens' agenda is an attempt to reposition election coverage closer to the concerns of the average voter," Rosen says.

In practical terms, this means doubling down on what political journalists do best: identifying issues and stories that matter most to people — and reporting on them.

Rather than just focusing on what the candidates are saying, on the pundits and the polls, WBUR — inspired by Rosen's concept — intends to frame its reporting around the question: to what extent are the candidates responding to what people want?

And that effort begins with asking voters a simple question: "What do you want the candidates to talk about as they compete for your votes?"

We've been asking that questions to voters across New Hampshire, home to the first-in-the-nation primary.

"I want to hear people who are really honest about gun control," says Susan Geier, a Democrat from Newmarket, New Hampshire. "I think that's really important — after yet another mass shooting."

When asked the same question, Wayne Macallister, a union iron worker from Manchester, New Hampshire, says, "Labor is the biggest talking point for me. I want to know what their stance is."

And Madeline Egbert, a Democrat from Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, talks about health care.

"Our daughter is considered disabled, so that's a really big thing for us," she says. "[We want] some kind of medical insurance for everybody."

The Poll Results

As part of this effort, WBUR commissioned a poll (topline results, crosstabs) that probed voter concerns in two ways. First, it asked them to choose from a list of issues (health care, immigration, gun policy, etc.) Second, it provided an open-ended question that asked simply, "What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?"

"By far the top issue [among Democrats] is health care," said Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group, which conducted the survey of some 600 voters within the region. According to Koczela, Democrats and independents identified health care as the most important issue.

"You also see that reflected in how the debates are conducted and what the Democrats spend the most time talking about," he said.